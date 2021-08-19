Grand Haven Students to Participate in Nature-Based Learning Experience

GRAND HAVEN. Mich. (WOTV) – Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS) is partnered with the ODC Network, also known as the Outdoor Discovery Center, to bring a three-week, nature-based learning experience to students. The collaboration was made possible by the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation and supports the district’s project-based learning efforts.

Nearly 380 students, Young Five – 4th grade, are enrolled to participate for the three-week, outdoor, project-based learning program. Students engaged with the local habitat and learned what makes their own backyard unique. During their time with the ODC Network, they interacted with the environment through observations and hands-on activities. Students experienced a range of activities, including interactive read alouds, animal encounters, building fairy gardens and more.