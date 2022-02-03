Four Careerline Tech Center Students qualify for National Art Competition

courtesy of gettyimages

Story provided by Ottawa Area ISD

Holland, MI- Careerline Tech Center Graphic Design program students Zoe Brown a Hudsonville High School senior, Holland Christian junior Jolie Evenhouse, homeschooled junior Elizabeth Petta and Allendale High School senior Alexis Riemer-Mann were announced January 18 as Gold Key winners in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition out of over 1,500 submissions.

All Gold Key winning entries will compete in the national competition this summer and are automatically considered for national awards and direct scholarships. A panel of local judges selected the top entries in the West Central Michigan Region that includes over 20 schools.

entry by Elizabeth Petta

entry by Elizabeth Petta

entry by Zoe Brown

entry by Jolie Evenhouse

entry by Alexis Rimer-Mann

Fifteen Tech Center Graphic Design program students won 18 awards including three Silver Key awards, 10 Honorable Mentions, and five Gold Key awards.

All West Central Michigan Region winner’s work will be exhibited digitally starting February 11 on the Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD) website. KCAD will also host a virtual awards ceremony to salute the winners and their creative accomplishments Saturday, March 5.