Early On program through Ottawa Area ISD helps kids with developmental delays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All throughout the district, Ottawa Area ISD offers an Early On program which helps infants and toddlers who are showing signs of development delays or disabilities. Early On works with each child, depending on their condition, to help get them ready for preschool, kindergarten, and beyond.

Parents can call Early On if they have concerns about their child and an Early On staff member will come to the families home for a free evaluation to determine what is a good plan of action for each individual child. Early On is dedicated to helping kids blossom into the best they can be! If your child is showing signs of development delays, don’t hesitate to call Early On at 616-796-1310.