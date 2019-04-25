Doing More. Together at the Senior Career Expo Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Businesses, colleges, and organizations showcased what Doing More. Together is all about at the 2019 Lakeshore Senior Student Expo at Hope College! Seniors from high schools all around Ottawa County attended this expo to explore career and college opportunities for after they finish high school. These students were able to network and get help with what options were available for them for after graduation, whether that be going to college, entering a trade, or finding a business that is perfect for them.

Thanks to our friends at Doing More. Together. Ottawa Area Intermediate School District for putting on this wonderful events for our students!