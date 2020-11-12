Connect students with local businesses to find their career path during virtual Manufacturing Week

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich (WOOD) - Ottawa Area ISD is dedicated to helping children of all ages. One of the services they provide is their Early On program, which serves children from birth to 3 years old and is designed to support families with children who have developmental delays or disabilities. We talked with a teacher and physical therapist who explained the goals of the program and how they help families. The Early On program identifies and evaluates possible development delays in children, helps families better understand in order to work with their children, and enhance the growth of these young children.

If you are concerned about your children, you can either talk to your doctor to get a referral, or just call the program yourself - a referral is not required. The Early On program will send team members out right to your home to do an evaluation of your child. After that, they'll send team members who are specialized in certain areas that pertain to your child's delays. This is a great program the Ottawa Area ISD provides and it's totally free!