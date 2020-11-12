Connect students with local businesses to find their career path during virtual Manufacturing Week

by: Maranda

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich (WOOD) – Ottawa Area ISD, along with other local school districts, are apart of something super cool for students called the Discover Manufacturing Week. This is a hands-on collaborative in West Michigan that connects students with local manufacturing to see if the industry is a good fit for their future career path. Due to COVID-19, this week is online to give students a virtual look to see what’s happening in the business.

If you or your student is interested in finding out more about Manufacturing Week, check out the website!

