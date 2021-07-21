Community organizations pair with OAISD students to solve real-world challenges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – High school students gained real-world experience in local industries through Ottawa Area Intermediate School District’s futurePREP’d IChallengeU program. The two-week-long summer learning program paired students with mentor teachers and local businesses and organizations for a unique, hands-on learning experience. Using advanced research and problem-solving skills, students developed a resolution to the challenge presented by their partner business. The program concluded with students presenting their solution via Zoom to a panel of judges and the opportunity to win scholarship money. Sixty-five students from 13 school districts divided into 10 teams participated this year.
