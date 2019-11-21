Chalkboard Project encouraging West Michigan students to be kind

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOTV) – Spring Lake High School in Ottawa County is truly doing more together by inspiring students through The Chalkboard Project. This project’s goal is to bring a positive light to students who may have gone through tough times or have been called some not so nice words.

The project includes capturing photographs of participants holding a chalkboard with a word(s) that have hurt them in the past. The photographs were then hung on the walls throughout the school which became a beautiful art installation and social media movement. Once the pictures were hung, everyone in the school was invited to write new, positive words that describe the students on a colored piece of paper that covered the negative word.

This Chalkboard Project has greatly impacted students and changed the way they speak to one another. The project has even grown to various schools throughout West Michigan and has been a great reminder to always use kind words when talking to others.