Careerline Tech Center students donate Thanksgiving food baskets to students & their families





Photos from Ottawa Area ISD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Students and staff at the Careerline Tech Center in Holland are donating Thanksgiving food baskets to Tech students and their families to make sure they all can enjoy a homemade Thanksgiving meal this year! Students in the Agriculture and Animal Science, Culinary Arts, and Pastry Arts and Baking programs build upon classroom skills while also helping others in need. Tech works with staff and counselors from the Tech Center and local school districts to identify students in need and then arranges for pick up or delivery.

To read the full story, click here!