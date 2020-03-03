Be prepared for parent-teacher conferences with this advice from teachers

HOLLAND, Mich (WOOD) – Parent teacher conferences are extremely important for a student’s success. Since conferences are approaching soon, Maranda sat down with teachers and staff from Holland Public Schools to discuss advice for parents. This meeting is a chance for parents and the teacher to connect about how to best help the student. It is essential that parents and teachers meet, share successes/concerns, and find out how the school can best support them. It’s all about building a relationship which in turn leads to trust.

Teachers from Holland Public Schools talk with Maranda about how parents can best prepare for the meeting. They encourage parents to come with questions for the teacher. The teachers also suggests parents come with thoughts and goals pertaining to their child’s success. This helps the teacher understand and be on the same page as the parent on how to best help kids.

It’s important for parents to understand that teachers are on their team with wanting students to succeed and be the best they can be. Working together will be effective for your student!