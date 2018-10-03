Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLLAND, Mich (WOTV) - With 18 years of experience working as an Ottawa Area ISD arts education instructor, Angie Briggs-Johnson has been instrumental in developing creative and safe outlets for residents of the Ottawa County 20th Judicial Circuit Court Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) to express their emotions through art.

Ottawa Area ISD has collaborated with the JDC for over 20 years to deliver education programming to its residents. The five certified teachers and one teacher assistant provided by Ottawa Area ISD develop annual goals, new curriculum, and new strategies in working with the high-risk population with a strong emphasis on technology and art.

Most recently, Briggs-Johnson collaborated with the Ottawa County 20th Judicial Circuit Court Lighthouse program treatment supervisor Michelle Anguiano to work with program residents to create a Youth Entry for the international art competition ArtPrize 2018. The entry titled “Masked” reflects the residents’ hard work they have put into understanding and bettering themselves through the residential treatment program for females ages 12-17 from throughout Michigan.

The entry titled “Masked” consists of paper mache masks created from molds of the girls faces and represents the masks teenage girls wear to fit the mold of today’s pressured society. The girls then added details to portray who they have become throughout their life experiences.

Lighthouse Treatment program resident LaMya said the experience taught her how to express herself without getting upset and to never let the things in life define her or affect her. “Creating this mask made me think about how I want my heart to be and how much it is important to be as happy as you can be. When I look at this artwork and my mask it makes me want to change and to stay strong.”

Johnson said the residents poured themselves and their experiences into their artwork with wisdom and self-awareness. “It was truly inspiring,” she said. “Their art is a powerful reflection of the hard work they have put into understanding and bettering themselves as well as a reflection of the invaluable tools, dedication, and guidance that the Lighthouse program provides them.”

“It’s been incredible to watch the girls communicate their stories in such a profound way using art,” Anguiano said. “Through this piece, we aimed to have the girls find their uniqueness and we hope the message stirs the same inspiration to the ArtPrize audience. Angie is a creative master at her trade and the girls are blessed to have an amazing art teacher to facilitate such a wonderful experience.”

Briggs-Johnson has extensive experience working with special education populations, trauma-informed care, and is dedicated to the infusion of art as a communication aide, and healing tool. She has witnessed over the years the power art has in positively creating changes in people’s self-esteem, confidence, self-awareness, behavior modification and enhancing communication.

“Many of our students are very artistic and looking for ways to express themselves appropriately,” Briggs-Johnson said. “Art gives them a creative outlet to express themselves and work through emotions while they give back to the community in the process.” Johnson added the response from the people the girls spoke with who visited their piece was overwhelmingly supportive and positive. “It has been a very empowering experience for them.”

“Masked” is on display at The B.O.B. at 20 Monroe Ave NW through October 7.

The Lighthouse Treatment Program is a residential treatment program for females ages 12-17 under court jurisdiction that focuses on stabilization, therapeutic support and strong, interactive guidance. Through this program, females from counties all over Michigan work through trauma from their past and unresolved programs as well as discover their authentic selves and realize who they truly aspire to be.

Ottawa Area Intermediate School District works collaboratively with schools and communities to meet the educational needs of students of all ages in the Ottawa area. By pooling resources and providing services regionally, Ottawa Area ISD provides important programs and services to local K‐12 school districts, charter, parochial and private schools and adults in the most cost‐effective ways possible. To learn more about Ottawa Area ISD visit www.oaisd.org

For more information, contact Art Education Instructor Angie Briggs-Johnson at (616) 786-4130 or ajohnso@oaisd.org