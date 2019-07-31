Distract and diffuse with a Get-Along Jar

Parents are raving over the get-along jar and how it has changed the way their kids treat each other!

This jar has sticks (or pieces of paper) that have ideas of things siblings can do for each other instead of fighting and arguing. This way they get distracted from whatever they were fighting about, and now have to do kind things with and for each other.

These get-along jars can be made and decorated however families want — it could even be a fun bonding experience for siblings to decorate them together!