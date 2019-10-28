Disney On Ice coming to Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Disney On Ice is bringing their Celebrate Memories tour to the Van Andel Arena with eight performances from February 27th through March 1st, 2020.

Get ready to see your favorite Disney stories come to life with appearances from Frozen’s Anna and Elsa, Moana on her high-seas adventure, Buzz Lighter and friends, along with Micky and Minnie! This is a show the whole family will love!

Tickets are available starting Tuesday, October 29th at 10am and can be purchased on the Disney On Ice website!