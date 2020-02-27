Disney On Ice coming to Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Families in West Michigan are in for a special treat this weekend with Disney On Ice coming to town! Maranda received a behind the scenes look at what goes in to making this show so magical from cast member Grant Marron, or better known during the show as Prince Charming. Kids and families can watch for him and all their favorite Disney characters who will come to life! The cast encourages kids and families to sing and dance along throughout the show!
Disney On Ice will put on 8 shows throughout the weekend at the Van Andel Arena!
- Thursday, February 27th at 7pm
- Friday, February 28th at 7pm
- Saturday, February 29th at 11am
- Saturday, February 29th at 3pm
- Saturday, February 29th at 7pm
- Sunday, March 1st at 11am
- Sunday, March 1st at 3pm
- Sunday, March 1st at 7pm
Tickets are still available and can be purchased at disneyonice.com!