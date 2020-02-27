Disney On Ice coming to Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Families in West Michigan are in for a special treat this weekend with Disney On Ice coming to town! Maranda received a behind the scenes look at what goes in to making this show so magical from cast member Grant Marron, or better known during the show as Prince Charming. Kids and families can watch for him and all their favorite Disney characters who will come to life! The cast encourages kids and families to sing and dance along throughout the show!

Disney On Ice will put on 8 shows throughout the weekend at the Van Andel Arena!

Thursday, February 27 th at 7pm

at 7pm Friday, February 28 th at 7pm

at 7pm Saturday, February 29 th at 11am

at 11am Saturday, February 29 th at 3pm

at 3pm Saturday, February 29 th at 7pm

at 7pm Sunday, March 1 st at 11am

at 11am Sunday, March 1 st at 3pm

at 3pm Sunday, March 1st at 7pm

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at disneyonice.com!