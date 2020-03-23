Disney and Kennedy Space Center offering fun online resources for kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since Governor Whitmer issued a 3 week stay-at-home order for all Michigan residents, families are looking for ways to stay entertained while indoors. Disney and the Kennedy Space Center are bringing fun and educational opportunities to your home to keep kids and families busy with tons of great stuff!

The Kennedy Space Center is posting science lessons on their Facebook for families throughout the week! Check that out HERE!

While the Disney parks are closed for the time being due to COVID-19, there are still opportunities to experience the magic of Disney! Kids and families can enjoy rides from the parks virtually HERE!

Disney is also providing families the chance to go behind the scenes with artists and engineers to see how they design and build Disney World’s attractions and characters! Then, kids will have the opportunity to learn to build their own amusement park and characters! Check out those online activities HERE!