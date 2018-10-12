Dinosaurs take over Grand Rapids Public Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Dinosaurs are invading the Grand Rapids Public Museum, and you are invited to explore their world at Expedition: Dinosaur. Hunt for fossils, watch the animatronic dinosaurs move, and learn about prehistoric worlds!
EXHIBIT ADMISSION (includes general admission):
- Adults: $12
- Children: $7
- Member Adults: $2
- Member Children: $2
- **Members please make sure you register and sign into the website to receive your Member discount
- Kent County Adults $9
- Kent County Children $4
- Kent county residents please make sure you register and sign into the website to receive your Kent County discount**
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
