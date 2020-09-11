Dégagé Pillowcase Project on display to raise awareness for homeless women in the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There’s a beautiful exhibit at Ah-Nab-Awen Park outside of the Gerald R. Ford Museum in Downtown Grand Rapids apart of the Bridge GR event. You’ll notice there are several decorated pillowcases apart of this exhibit. These pillowcases symbolize the 4,700 women who have gone to Dégagé Ministries Open Door Women’s Center since 2003. The pillowcases have been decorated by individuals from the community including children from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, members at the Hispanic Center, employees at WOOD TV8, and more.

This exhibit is up now through October 1st.

The Open Door Women’s Center is located on the third floor of Dégagé Ministries and, since its inception, has hosted 4,700 women for overnight respite. While the Open Door provides overnight respite for women, Dégagé serves both men and women, providing a variety of resources for those in the Heartside community.