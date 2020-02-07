Dégagé Ministries offering help and hope to those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It was a special day at Dégagé Ministries for Wood Radio’s Day of Hope to raise money for the services the organizations does every day for those in need within our community. Although the radiation has ended, you can still donate online all day long. Donate here!

Dégagé Ministries offers help and hope to homeless and disadvantaged individuals in our community who may have lost their shelter, employment, or a loved one. They provide overnight respite for women in crisis, food, referral services, and hygiene facilities. Dégagé is set apart from other organizations by the care and attention they give to each and every person.

Dégagé is always looking for volunteers to help serve those who come through their doors. If you’re willing to give and serve for this organization, visit degageministries.org.