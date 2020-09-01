Dégagé Ministries honoring homeless women with Pillowcase Project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Dégagé Ministries in Downtown Grand Rapids is involved with something very special to honor homeless women in our community called the Pillowcase Project. They have asked local organizations and community members to decorate pillowcases that represent a women who has been to their open door ministires. They will be on display at Ah-Nab-Awen Park from September 10th through October 1st and are meant to remind us of all the women that face homeless in our community.

Special thanks to all my friends who helped decorate pillowcases including the children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and my WOOD TV8 coworkers!