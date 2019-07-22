Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services summer camp gives kids fun and safe environment to learn and grow

Summer camps are a great place for children to explore and learn in a fun way. There are so many various types of summer camps for all children, no matter the obstacle they are facing.

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services is one organization that provides a week long camp every summer for children who may be deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing a safe place to come be a kid. Children come from all over the Midwest to attend this camp.

This summer, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services had their summer camp at Blandford Nature Center where kids could explore nature and be surrounded by tons of other children similar them. The camp provided kids with peer support, accommodations, and a chance to learn and improve their American Sign Language.