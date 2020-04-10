Cute collection of Easter greetings from friends Where You Live

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We wanted to provide your family with some smiles going into Easter weekend which is why we gathered fun videos from local West Michigan families and awesome Maranda Where You Live partners that wish you and your family a Happy Easter! Although this Easter is unusual, we encourage you to make the most of the holiday. If you’re looking for fun crafts and activities to do this weekend, check out Maranda’s guide to family fun for Easter weekend.

I hope you and your family have a safe and wonderful Easter, Where You Live!