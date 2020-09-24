Culinary Karma: Caring for the mind, body, and soul with Dr. Varma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We recently had the privilege to visit Dr. Abha Gupta Varma at her home and learn about mindfulness and taking care of oneself. Dr. Varma is a mother of 3, who are all doing virtual learning, but she still holds a sense of peace and calmness through the stressfulness life brings right now. She has made a social media platform via her Facebook and YouTube pages teaching people to be mindful, take breaths, and focus on healing themselves – especially through food.

Dr. Varma has great tips for parents who are stressed out and scared about their current reality and wants parents to remember to fill their own cup and find peace within themselves. Check out her social media pages for more insights!