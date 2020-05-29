Creative ways to celebrate the end of the school year for your students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The end of this school year is obviously different than we’ve ever seen. You can still honor and celebrate your student for all their hard work throughout the year. We have some great ideas of how you can get creative and have fun as a family together!

Have a photo shoot with your student

Bring your child to their favorite park or outdoor location and take photos of them to celebrate the end of the year. Maybe have them hold a sign indicating their year in school, favorite subject, favorite thing to do for fun, etc. These photos will be fun to look back on in years to come!

Make your own field day in the backyard

One of the things students have missed out on this spring are their traditional field days at school. However, you can bring the field day to your home! Make a homemade field day in the backyard with obstacle courses, interactive games, activities, and more. You can even have prizes or snacks to enjoy too. Get the whole family outside and do this together!

Interview your child about their year

Grab your cellphone (or video camera) and interview your student about their school year. Have them tell you about this unusual year in their perspective along with their favorite memories and what they enjoyed. This will be great to look back on when they’re older to remember what life was like during COVID-19.

Make your students favorite meal

A great way to celebrate is making your child’s favorite meal and eating it together as a family! You can even have your child help you prepare it.