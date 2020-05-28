Creative recipes to make with beans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Recent trips to the grocery store indicate that a lot of us are stocking up on canned and dried edible beans and with good reason. Beans can stay in your pantry for months and are extremely versatile, very affordable and taste delicious. In addition, beans are full of fiber, protein, and essential nutrients like potassium, iron, thiamin and folic acid making them the perfect ingredient to have on hand for all the healthy home cooking we are doing. Our friend Shari from Michigan Beans has 4 creative and family-friendly bean recipes to make at home!

Navy Bean Hummus

INGREDIENTS:

3-1/2 cups of cooked Michigan Navy Beans

2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons diced garlic

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon oregano or smoked paprika

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. Garnish with parsley or basil and serve with fresh veggies and whole grain crackers.

Southwest Bean, Veggie & Quinoa Salad

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups cooked quinoa (look for precooked packages)

1 (15 oz.) can Michigan Pinto Beans or Small Red Beans (drained and rinsed)

2 cups corn

2 orange bell peppers, diced

2 cups grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup red onion, diced

DRESSING:

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup chopped parsley or cilantro

1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

2 teaspoons cumin

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

Instructions: Blend all dressing ingredients together in a blender or food processor and set aside. Divide quinoa evenly among the 4 clean jars. Pour approximately 1/3 cup of dressing into each jar and stir to combine with quinoa. To each jar, layer in the next ingredients in equal amounts – pinto beans, corn, orange peppers, grape tomatoes and red onion. Place tops on jars and refrigerate. Serve within 4 days. When ready to eat, simply dump the salad onto a plate or into a bowl and serve with tortilla chips if desired.

Bean and Beef Sheet Pan Nachos

INGREDIENTS:

1 bag tortilla chips, approx. 13 ounces

1 (15 oz.) can, no salt added, Michigan Beans, rinsed and drained (kidney, pinto or black beans)

1 pound lean ground beef (can use leftover diced chicken/pork)

1 packet low sodium taco seasoning

1/4 cup water

2 cups corn

1/2 cup sliced black olives

1/2 cup diced onion

2 cups shredded 2% Mexican cheese blend

TOPPINGS:

Salsa

Light sour cream

Diced tomatoes

Jalapenos

Diced avocado

Instructions: Preheat oven to 375°F. Cook the ground beef over medium heat, breaking it up into crumbles; drain any fat. Stir in the water and taco seasoning and cook until excess water is gone. Set aside. Spread tortilla chips in an even layer on a large baking sheet. Spoon on the beans, taco meat, corn, olives, onion and shredded cheese. Bake for approximately 15 to 16 minutes until the cheese is melted. Remove from oven and serve warm with toppings. ***toppings and ingredients can vary based on what your family likes!

Chocolate Chip Bean Brownies with Berries

INGREDIENTS:

1 (15 oz.) can reduced sodium Michigan Black Beans, rinsed and drained

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons canola oil

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup white whole wheat flour

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Instructions: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 8×8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Add black beans, eggs, oil, cocoa, vanilla, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and flour in a food processor. Secure the lid on processor and blend until mixture is smooth. Spread batter evenly into prepared baking dish, using spatula to get batter from food processor. Top batter with chocolate chips and bake for approximately 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center of brownies comes out clean. Let brownies cool completed before cutting into squares. Serve with fresh strawberries or raspberries.