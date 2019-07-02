Create your own adventure at Cedar Point’s Forbidden Frontier

Cedar Point is traditionally known as the roller coaster capital of the world but they have recently expanded to offer guests more than just twists and turns on the coasters! Cedar Point has added a peaceful adventure through the new exhibit Forbidden Frontier. This is a brand new experience families can enjoy where they can explore all Adventure Island has to offer. From mind-bending challenges and group competitions to secret missions and simple conversation starting, it’s a fun and laid back part of the park for all to enjoy!

Head to Cedar Point all summer to experience this super cool exhibits amongst more! Don’t forget Cedar Point is offering the amazing Michiganders Deal where all residents of Michigan receive admission, parking, and unlimited soft drinks for $39.99.