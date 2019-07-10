WOOD TV8 interns showcase Wristband Wednesday deal at Craig’s Cruisers

Craig’s Cruisers is the perfect place for summer fun! Our WOOD TV8 interns headed to Craig’s Cruisers to show you everything you can do with the awesome Wristband Wednesday deal!

Wristband Wednesday happens every Wednesday and includes five hours of unlimited access to all attractions including go-karts, mini golf, the trampoline park, and more! The deal also includes 3 hours of all you can eat pizza, pasta, and salad buffet. Head to Craig’s Cruisers from 10am-3pm and 4pm-9pm every Wednesday for this fun deal!