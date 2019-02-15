Craigs Cruisers

Trampolines, Virtual Reality, and more fun at Craig's Cruisers

Trampolines, Virtual Reality, and more fun at Craig's Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Schools have had a record number of snow days this year and if your kids are bouncing off the walls at home, Maranda has a great way for them to burn off that energy at Craig’s Cruisers. They offer 120,000 sq ft of indoor fun! The whole family will love the trampoline park, ninja warrior course, indoor roller coaster, two stories of laser tag and so much more. When you get hungry don’t forget to fill up on the unlimited pizza & pasta buffet.

Craig’s Cruisers is on the cutting edge of arcade fun, now offering state of the art virtual reality experiences to families in West Michigan. There are games for all ages and you can compete with your friends!

Visit craigscruisers.com for more info!  

President’s Day Special

  • $26.99 PER PERSON
  • 4 Hour Unlimited Wristbands include: 
  • Buffet access
  • Jump Time
  • Unlimited Indoor Attractions, including: Ninja Course, Cruiser Coaster,
  • Indoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars & Frog Hopper.

Wristbands are available at the door, there will be no pre-sales. The wristband start times are in 15 minute increments, for example if you arrive and purchase a wristband at 11:05 a.m. you will receive a 4 hour wristband that is good between the hours of 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Craig’s Cruisers will close at 9 PM. Wristbands can be purchased at anytime, however a wristband purchased later than 5 PM will have less than 4 hours of access.

*Craig’s Cruisers Trampoline socks are required to jump and available for $3.00 per pair.

All Wristband Guests must complete a waiver!

