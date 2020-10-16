The fun is back at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers is fully reopened so that means the fun is back for families in West Michigan! All of their indoor attractions are ready for guests to enjoy including the trampoline park, laser tag, Cruiser Coaster, indoor go-karts, the full arcade, the restaurant and more! Craig’s Cruisers is open Wednesday – Sunday with varying hours so make sure to check their website before you go.

Craig’s Cruisers has always been dedicated to safe, clean fun but now more than ever. Masks are required while inside their facility and social distancing is strongly encouraged. Their team members are constantly cleaning and there is hand sanitizer placed throughout the park.