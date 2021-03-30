Spring Break at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bumper cars, laser tag, mini golf, oh my! If you need something fun to do this Spring Break take a look at Craig’s Cruisers. With unlimited fun, there is no better place to spend your Spring Break.

During Spring Break, Craig’s Cruisers will be offering Spring Break Wristbands. These wristbands will include four hours of unlimited access to Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster, Ninja Course and Trampoline Park. Not to mention, you will have unlimited access to the pizza buffet.

Craig’s Cruisers will be offering these Spring Break Wristbands starting this Friday, April 2 and they will be available until next Sunday, April 11. Craig’s Cruisers will not be offering these wristbands on Easter Sunday.

To help maintain a safe environment, there will be limited wristbands for each day so it is encouraged that you reserve your spot in advanced. To secure your wristbands or to access further information visit Craig’s Cruisers website.