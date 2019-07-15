Silver Lake: the perfect destination for family fun

Craig's Cruisers

by: MarandaTV

Posted: / Updated:

Maranda and her crew headed north to show families all the fun and cool activities Silver Lake has to offer! Silver Lake is a perfect destination for family fun all summer long. Just a little over an hour away from Grand Rapids, Silver Lake offers so many activities the whole family will love!

Whether it’s eating the delicious chicken wings at the Silver Lake Chicken Shack, cruising through the sand dunes while on a Mac Woods Dune Ride, seeing the beautiful view of Silver Lake on the Craig’s Crusiers zip line, or just heading to the beach for fun in the sun – there’s truly something for the whole family!

CONTEST GIVEAWAY! Maranda is offering an ideal day at Silver Lake Contest! The contest includes a meal at the Silver Lake Chicken Shack, family fun pass to Craig’s Cruisers, passes to Mac Woods Dune Rides, and a $25 Meijer Gift card. Enter HERE!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon