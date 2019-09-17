Closings & Delays
Make-A-Wish grants boy ultimate birthday party wish at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Make-A-Wish Michigan recently had a 12 year old boy request a simple wish: to have a birthday party like a normal kid. Make-A-Wish partnered with Craig’s Cruisers to make this happen and throw this boy a party he’ll never forget. Surrounded by his friends and family, he had the ultimate VIP Craig’s Cruisers birthday party experience. He was granted full access to all attractions including go-karts, the trampoline park, roller coaster, and laser tag as well as the arcade and pizza and pasta buffet.

Make-A-Wish wouldn’t be able to grant these amazing wishes if it wasn’t for community friends like Craig’s Cruisers. Make-A-Wish is dedicated to changing the lives of children with critical illnesses by providing an experience that will help strengthen and empower these kids.

