In the Image providing new athletic shoes to students in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The local nonprofit In the Image has been providing a new pair of free back-to-school athletic shoes to elementary students around West Michigan through their S.H.O.E.S program for 23 years. The “Shoes Help Our Elementary Students” (or S.H.O.E.S) program strives to inspire confidence, physical activity, and inclusion by providing students in need with a new pair of shoes.

This annual program would not be possible without the generous donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the community who are dedicated to helping at-risk youth. Craig’s Cruisers is one of the businesses who has come forward to donate to this amazing program and help children around West Michigan. They have donated hundreds of pairs of their trampoline socks, which are collected from guests, washed, then redistributed to families in need. Students will now be heading back to school with a super cool new pair of Cruiser socks!

This program has reached 39 elementary school throughout the past 23 years, which has given thousands of students brand new shoes. If you’re interested in donating a pair of shoes, donating monetarily, or donating your time as a volunteer visit www.intheimage.org or call 616-456-6150.