Fun ways to celebrate your birthday at home from Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Although regular birthday celebrations aren’t able to happen right now, we encourage you to still celebrate and make your birthday person feel extra special! Since Craig’s Cruisers is an expert on how to throw a super fun birthday party, they have provided 4 tips on how to celebrate your loved ones birthday during these crazy times.

First: Build the anticipation for your birthday person. Get them excited about their special day and what you will be doing to celebrate! A great idea is to make a countdown until the big day.

Second: Make the birthday person stand out! Have them wear a special shirt, crown, or hat on their special day! A fun craft idea is to have them decorate a shirt that they can wear on their birthday!

Third: Decorate your house/yard for their birthday! Blow up balloons, put up streamers, and make a birthday banner. This will make them feel extra special!

Fourth: Let the birthday person pick their favorite dinner and dessert to celebrate! Make the day all about them and what they love.

People are getting super creative with how they celebrate birthdays right now! It’s so fun to see all the ways families are going above and beyond to make their birthday person feel special and loved. Although the current reality is not ideal, try and make the most of it!