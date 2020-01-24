Family fun all year round at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this winter, head to Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming for a full day of big family fun!

Craig’s Cruisers has so many fun activities to choose from that everyone will love! Families can pick from indoor go-karts, the trampoline park, a two-story lazer tag arena, bumper cars, virtual reality, the Cruiser Coaster, Ninja Warrior Course, and a full arcade with tons of fun games. Their newest addition, Virtual Rabbids, is a virtual reality two-seater ride where guests use VR goggles to have the experience as if they’re riding a real coaster in an animated world.

On top of all the super cool activities and games, families can also visit the delicious pizza, pasta, and salad buffet with so many options of delicious food!

We can assure you the fun will never end with your next trip to Craig’s Cruisers!

For more information on specials, group rates, and birthday parties head to craigscruisers.com.