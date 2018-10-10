Craigs Cruisers

Criag's Cruisers plays charades with Star 105.7

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 01:05 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 01:05 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Cruiser joined Maranda in a friendly game of animal charades against Star 105.7 at ArtPrize 10. Can you guess the correct animal before they can?

Continue Reading

More

Craig's Cruisers

Craigs Cruisers
Criag's Cruisers plays charades with Star 105.7

Criag's Cruisers plays charades with Star 105.7

Park Parties
Live from the Holland Maranda Park Party

Live from the Holland Maranda Park Party

Maranda
Summer Fun at Craig's Cruisers

Summer Fun at Craig's Cruisers

Park Parties
Video highlights: Wyoming Park Party

Video highlights: Wyoming Park Party

Craigs Cruisers
Kids night at the Berlin Raceway

Kids night at the Berlin Raceway

Featured Content

Register for WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Register for WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors

You’re invited the 7th annual WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors! We’re gathering career-minded woman for a night of fashion & fun all to benefit Sacred Beginnings.

Read More »
Full Show: WOTV Idol winner announced

Full Show: WOTV Idol winner announced

The winner of WOTV Idol has been announced! Cierra Barrera walked away with the title and the coveted American Idol silver ticket.

Read More »
Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards

Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards

Watch My ABC WOTV 4 for your chance to win a trip to the CMA awards brought to you locally by On Staff USA.

Read More »
Steal her secrets: Local real estate agent blazing a trail in West Michigan
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal her secrets: Local real estate agent blazing a trail in West Michigan

Meet Rachel Major! See how she juggles a 24/7 job, 75+ emails a day and still manages to find time for her husband and fur baby!

Read More »
WOTV 4 Fall programming line-up & ABC primetime return schedule
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

WOTV 4 Fall programming line-up & ABC primetime return schedule

WOTV 4 Women new Fall Line-up includes The Real, The Goldbergs, eightWest and more! Plus find out when your primetime ABC shows return!

Read More »
West Michigan Bride chooses destination wedding in British Colombia, Canada
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Bride chooses destination wedding in British Colombia, Canada

Each month we’re choosing one West Michigan bride to feature her wedding day and all the fun, crazy steps in between.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: WOTV Idol finale night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WOTV Idol finale night

WOTV Idol
Photos: WOTV Idol Live Show Top 20 & Top 10 perform
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WOTV Idol Live Show Top 20 & Top 10 perform

Grand Rapids
Photos: Grand Rapids Race for the Cure 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Race for the Cure 2018

Craig's Cruisers on Facebook

Craig's Cruisers

Craig's Cruisers on Twitter