Craig’s Cruisers open interviews

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers needs your help. They are inviting people to come down to their Grand Rapids location for open interviews this Monday, March 29. They are filling various postions from ride attendants to cashiers at all open locations including Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon.

If you have open weekend availability and would love to have Craig’s Cruisers fun while you work, make sure to stop by their open interviews. They are willing to work around your schedule and even offer employee discounts so you can enjoy everything they have to offer.

Craig’s Cruisers will be conducting open interviews from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. If you are unable to make it, but you are still intersted, check out their website and apply easily online.

When: Monday, March 29th from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: Craig’s Cruisers Grand Rapids – 5730 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509

Who: You! We are looking for Rock Stars to join our team.

How: Just show up! We will be conducting open interviews from 4 PM – 7 PM

For more information visit their website.