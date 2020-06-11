Craig’s Cruisers reopens for family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – We have some great news for all the families who love Craig’s Cruisers – they are open for business TODAY! Safety and cleanliness are their top priorities and they have spent a lot of time to make sure their parks are good to go for families. Check out all the safety measures they’re taking HERE!

Right now, outdoor attractions and pizza are available at all Craig’s Cruisers locations. This includes go-karts, mini golf, bumper boats, and at their Grand Rapids and Silver Lake locations, the zip-line.

You do not need a reservation to visit any of the Craig’s Cruisers parks, check out their hours and more information on their website. This is truly where the fun never ends!