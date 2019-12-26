Craig’s Cruisers offer special Winter Break deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – West Michigan has a ton of great options for families to enjoy while kids are home from school. One of these great locations is Craig’s Cruisers, who offers a special Winter Break wristband! The Winter Break Wristband Special is going on now through January 5th. Families get 3 hours of unlimited fun throughout the park! This includes the trampoline park, go-karts, laser tag, the Cruiser Coaster, frog hopper, and more. It also includes the all you can eat pizza and pasta buffet.

There’s something for everyone at Craig’s Cruisers which makes it a perfect family destination. Families always have so much fun here and it’s also a great way to keep kids active during the winter!

Craig’s Cruisers is hosting their annual New Year’s Eve parties! Check out more information and purchase tickets, HERE!