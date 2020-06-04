Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake adds new ride for families

SILVER LAKE, Mich (WOOD) – A little over an hour northwest of Grand Rapids is a West Michigan family hotspot, Silver Lake! Silver Lake is a great destination for families during the summer months due to the beaches, sand dunes, and of course, Craig’s Cruisers!

This summer, Craig’s Cruisers Silver Lake has some exciting additions that they can’t wait for families to enjoy. New this summer, they have added a roller coaster which is currently being built. This is just another reason your family will love going to Craig’s Cruisers! Grab the family and take the road trip up to Silver Lake for a day full of family fun. You can check out the beaches, climb the sand dunes, hit up Craig’s Cruisers, and even enjoy a delicious dinner at the Silver Lake Chicken Shack!

Craig’s Cruisers cannot wait for you to come try this new fun ride, along with enjoying the traditional activities such as go-karts and mini-golf, very soon!

Craig’s Cruisers Silver Lake: 8343 W Hazel Rd, Mears, MI 49436