GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Bumper cars, laser tag, mini golf, oh my! If you need something fun to do this Spring Break take a look at Craig's Cruisers. With unlimited fun, there is no better place to spend your Spring Break.

During Spring Break, Craig's Cruisers will be offering Spring Break Wristbands. These wristbands will include four hours of unlimited access to Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster, Ninja Course and Trampoline Park. Not to mention, you will have unlimited access to the pizza buffet.