Craig’s Cruisers adds new virtual reality experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers just got even better with the addition of a new virtual reality attraction at their Grand Rapids location! Virtual Rabbids is a two-seater ride where guests put on VR goggles to have the experience as if they’re riding a real roller coaster in an animated world. Maranda had the chance to try it out and she can confirm it’s pretty awesome. You and your family will definitely have to take a trip to Craig’s Cruisers to try out this new attraction, as well as experience all the other exciting activities they offer!

Craig’s Cruisers has something for everyone with their full arcade, trampoline park, go-karts, delicious buffet, and more! Check out the Craig’s Cruisers website for more information.