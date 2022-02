GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer has agreed to a settlement with the federal government over the Americans with Disabilities Act and Meijer’s COVID-19 vaccination website.

Federal investigators determined that Meijer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Portal was not accessible to people with disabilities. People who used a screen reader and people who have a difficult time using a mouse were not able to move past the first page of the website to click the button that said, “click here to schedule an appointment.”