Ring in the New Year at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers is hosting their annual New Year’s Eve parties on Tuesday, December 31st! They’ll have two different parties, an early and later one. The early party will go from 4pm – 8pm and later party from 9pm – 1am.

Both parties include tons of fun for kids and families! Wristbands for this event are available for $29.99 per person for the early party and $36.99 per person for the late party. Wristbands include 3 hours in the Pizza & Pasta buffet, unlimited attractions (go karts, laser tag, Cruiser Coaster, ninja course, bumper cars, and frog hopper), jump time in the Trampoline Park, unlimited non-redemption video games, ball drop, 2020 party favors, and more!

Skip the line this year! Pre-order your New Year’s Eve Wristband(s) and visit Craig’s Cruisers for an early check-in. They will be running an early Wristband Registration from December 30th at 9 AM to December 31st at 3 PM. You can pick up your Wristbands in advance and skip the New Year’s Eve line! You’ll need your receipt and completed waiver(s) to pick up your Wristbands.

There are a limited number of wristband available, the event has a strong possibility of selling out. If you plan on coming, we strongly encourage you to pre-order wristbands to secure your spot at the party!