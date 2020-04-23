Crafts, activities, and virtual events for family fun this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and don’t the current situation stop you from having some family fun! We have a full list of crafts, activities, and virtual events that you and your family can enjoy! Make it a great weekend Where You Live.

Here are some fun crafts that you and your family can do at home:

Binder Park Zoo Savannah Cam

Although Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is currently closed, they have their ZooCam of their savannah on so kids and families can watch for animals throughout the day! The ZooCam offers remote access to watch giraffe, zebra, waterbuck, gazelle, and more!

Enviro-Art Activity

A teacher from West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science has some great ideas for activities and crafts that families can do together today. While enjoying the outdoors and getting fresh air, you can turn nature into your playground. She suggests going on a hike, walk, bike ride, or just playing in your yard to collect little pieces of nature. You’ll then use these collected items of sticks, stones, wood chips, acorns, etc. to make enviro-art, or art sculptures made out of things from the Earth.

Zoo Insiders with John Ball Zoo

While the John Ball Zoo is closed, they are posting videos every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 2pm on their Facebook page to show West Michigan families what their workers and animals are up to! Kids will get to learn cool facts about animals, find find things to do out in nature, and more!

Impression 5 Science Center Activities

The Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing is offering fun ideas for ways kids to do at science at home! Kids can make bubbles, play dough, a compass, do science investigations, and more! Check out their website for more information.

Air Zoo Launchpad for Learning

Everyday, Air Zoo is offering new and exciting content to ignite your imagination! They feature games, activities, documentary clips, experiments, and so much more for kids! You can check out their Facebook page or Youtube Channel for daily videos that students will love!

Activities to do with Disney Princesses

A local West Michigan company Olivia Grace & Company is offering fun activities for kids to do with Disney Princesses! You can do mermaid yoga with Ariel, charades with Anna and Kristoff, sing with Snow White, and more!

Virtual Dairy Farm Tour with Milk Means More

Milk Means More is offering an awesome opportunity for students, teachers, and parents of all ages to check out a virtual farm tour, which is available on their Facebook page and website. The virtual tour will connect students with a local West Michigan dairy farmer, Jolene Griffin, who will take viewers inside her family’s barn to share how they care for their calves and cows.

Frederik Meijer Gardens’ Virtual Visits

While the Gardens are closed, families can still check out the beautiful exhibits daily through their Virtual Visits on their Facebook page! You’ll be able to see the Tropical Conservatory, read stories with their staff, learn fun crafts to make, and of course, see the butterfly exhibit!

Catching up with Critters at the Critter Barn

The Critter Barn in Zeeland wants to provide some fun to families around West Michigan! Everyday at 11am, the Critter Barn posts a new video to their Facebook page highlighting some of their animals! You can see baby animals, animals getting fed, the inside of the barn, and so much more! They are super cute posts that your family will love!

Play at home with GR Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is offering great activities, games, and crafts that kids can make and build at home! Since the museum is closed, they are offering great ideas for how kids can play at home. Check out their Facebook page each day for creative ideas!

Kalamazoo Nature Center Digital Creature Feature

The Kalamazoo Nature Center is hosting their weekly Creature Feature online to educate kids around West Michigan! Join them on their Facebook every Saturday at 3pm to learn more. This weeks animal is a Virginia Opossum!