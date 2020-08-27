Craft for kids: Make a homemade bird feeder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a fun craft to do with your kids, check out this great idea from my friend Lauren! This homemade bird feeder is super fun to make and kids can watch different birds come get a snack!

Supplies you’ll need:

Peanut Butter

Empty toilet paper roll

Bird seed

Ribbon

Paper plate

Hole punch

Directions: Start by punching holes at the top of your empty toilet paper roll and tie the ribbon through the holes so you can hang your bird feeder. Next, take the peanut butter and spread it evenly around the toilet paper roll. Once that is done, take your bird seed and put it on a paper plate. Then, take your roll and roll it into the bird seed. Then you can take it outside and watch as birds come get a snack!