GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us dream of seeing even one of the seven wonders of the world but that’s not always possible financially or physically. But that doesn’t mean the sights can’t come to you virtually!

Online Natural Attractions and World Virtual Tour are offering a Virtual Tour of Pyramids and the Egyptian Museum on Facebook Live! You can tune in this Friday, February 26th from 10am-1pm.

To register for this free event, click here!