Virtually tour the Kent County Recycling Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Join the Kent County Department of Public Works in a live tour of the Recycling & Education Center. The goal of Kent County MI Public Works is to reduce Kent County waste headed to landfill by 20% by 2020 and 90% by 2030. Help them to ReimagineTrash in this live virtual event.

The Kent County Recycling & Education Center opened in the summer of 2010 and drastically changed the way recyclables were processed in Kent County. Since opening, the facility has allowed for easier recycling capabilities through new technologies. These technologies at the facility sort through 18 tons of mixed recyclables per hour and sorts 108 tons of recyclables per day.

Learn more about the ways Kent County is working to ReimagineTrash in this virtual event on Monday, April 5 at 1:30 P.M. At the end of the tour, there will be a link for upcycled craft suggestions. Check out the ReimaginedTrash – Kent County MI Public Works Facebook page for more information and for alternative tour dates and times.