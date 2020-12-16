Van Andel Institute holds Virtual Leadership Conference with the help of School News Network

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute’s Virtual Leadership Conference is a personalized Zoom conference that includes information about Van Andel Institute, a chat with a scientist, the importance of being a leader, and a experiment featuring a catapult.

Kids are learning leadership skills through fun activities like science experiments! School News Network’s young adults program encourages volunteering and community engagement. Even while virtual, they are always looking for new opportunities. Empowering young adults to use their voice, kindness, and that any help is a great way to teach leadership.