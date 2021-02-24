Take a virtual tour of Lower Manhattan and the 9/11 Memorial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many parents and guardians are looking for ways to make all of the time spent at home educational for kids. So many organizations offer great virtual tours, including ones that take you through areas you might not get to explore otherwise.

VirtualTrips.io has a variety of different virtual tours you can take, including one that takes you through Lower Manhattan in New York, specifically the Financial District and 9/11 Memorial. To register, click here. It’s free to book and join but tips for the guides are appreciated at the end.