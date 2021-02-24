Take a virtual tour of Lower Manhattan and the 9/11 Memorial

Virtual Field Trips
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many parents and guardians are looking for ways to make all of the time spent at home educational for kids. So many organizations offer great virtual tours, including ones that take you through areas you might not get to explore otherwise.

VirtualTrips.io has a variety of different virtual tours you can take, including one that takes you through Lower Manhattan in New York, specifically the Financial District and 9/11 Memorial. To register, click here. It’s free to book and join but tips for the guides are appreciated at the end.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon