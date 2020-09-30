Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore provides kids the opportunity to become a Virtual Junior Ranger

MUNISING, Mich (WOOD) – Pictured Rocks is a long drive from West Michigan, and if your family is unable to make a visit to the park right now, the National Parks Service have created a great opportunity for kids and families to enjoy Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore from home! They are inviting kids to participate in their online activities to complete their Junior Rangers mission.

The Virtual Junior Ranger is a variety of activities that kids are encouraged to complete with options for both indoors and outdoors. Once kids complete their activities, they will receive a virtual badge and certificate to officially become a Junior Park Ranger.

Find out how your kids can participate HERE!