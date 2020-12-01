Online programs at the Detroit Institute of Arts this week

A young boy at home over the weekend using a laptop to do his homework.

Credit: Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Keeping kids active is difficult while we are spending so much time at home. Luckily, there are tons of great virtual programs being hosted by various organizations, including the Detroit Institute of Arts. Take a look at the fun online programs they have going on this week!

Thursdays at the Museum

Thursday, Dec. 3 | 1 p.m.

Art Making: Blind Contour Drawing

DIA Studio staff discuss their favorite portraits in the museum and invite viewers to try blind contour drawing, an exercise to help artists slow down, focus, and have fun creating something unique while fine tuning drawing skills.

www.dia.org/events/tatm-presents-art-making-0

Detroit Institute of Awesome!

Artist Demonstration: Kayla Powers

Weaver and natural dyer Kayla Powers talks about her work as a place-based artist and how it influences her artistic process. Powers shares the pieces in the DIA collection that inspire her the most.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPrb5zPqRr4&feature=youtu.be

Field Trip from Home

Education Resources: Detroit Style from Idea to Design

With high school students heading back to virtual learning, the DIA is highlighting education resources created for high school students surrounding the exhibition Detroit Style: Car Design in the Motor City, 1950-2020. These engaging resources help students use STEAM concepts to produce a car prototype, work collaboratively, and adapt their thinking based on mathematical data. The resources can be done entirely online.

www.dia.org/education/resources/idea-production-transportation-design

DFT @ Home

Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams

This documentary follows baseball coach Mizutani Kantoku and his team on their quest to win the 100th annual Koshien, Japan’s extremely competitive high school baseball championship.

The Detroit Film Theatre is generously supported by Buddy’s Pizza and the tri-county millage investment.

www.dia.org/events/dft-home-koshien-japans-field-dream

Community Partnership

Call for Participation – Grandparents Day 2021

In celebration of Grandparents Day 2021, the DIA invites tri-county residents (grandparents, families, or chosen family members) to share 5-minute, self-recorded stories on the experience of grandparenting. Three selected stories from Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will be presented in July and August as a lead-in to Grandparents Day 2021.

www.dia.org/events/grandparents-tri-county-michigan-%E2%80%93-call-stories